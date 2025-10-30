Arcade Fire’s Win Butler And Régine Chassagne Are Separating

Arcade Fire co-founders Win Butler and Régine Chassagne have announced their separation after over 20 years of marriage. The disgraced indie group, whose latest album Pink Elephant was met with a not-so-great reception, will continue, according to their statement.
“After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate,” the social media post reads. “They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son. Their work in Haiti with KANPE continues and their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire. The band send their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon.”
Shortly after Arcade Fire’s 2022 LP WE, multiple women accused Butler of sexual misconduct. Butler responded saying he “had consensual relationships outside of my marriage.” Chassagne defended him, writing:
Win is my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy. He has been my partner in life and in music for 20 years. And for all of the love in our lives, I have also watched him suffer through immense pain. I have stood by him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family. I’ve known Win since before we were “famous,” when we were just ordinary college students. I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.