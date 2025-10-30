Arcade Fire’s Win Butler And Régine Chassagne Are Separating

Arcade Fire co-founders Win Butler and Régine Chassagne have announced their separation after over 20 years of marriage. The disgraced indie group, whose latest album Pink Elephant was met with a not-so-great reception, will continue, according to their statement.

“After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate,” the social media post reads. “They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son. Their work in Haiti with KANPE continues and their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire. The band send their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon.”

Shortly after Arcade Fire’s 2022 LP WE, multiple women accused Butler of sexual misconduct. Butler responded saying he “had consensual relationships outside of my marriage.” Chassagne defended him, writing: