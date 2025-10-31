Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Bat For Lashes Announces Fur And Gold 20th Anniversary Edition With Previously Unreleased Demos

By Danielle Chelosky

11:14 AM EDT on October 31, 2025

Next year will mark two decades since the release of Bat For Lashes’ debut full-length Fur And Gold. Natasha Khan is celebrating early with a 20th anniversary edition.

The new version of Fur And Gold was remastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios, and that’s on streaming now. The physical copies — out in February — feature previously unreleased demos. “My debut record Fur And Gold is almost 20 years old, and still holds such a special place in my heart,” the London-based indie musician says, continuing:

Listening back through the whole album recently, side by side with my collaborator and producer David Kosten, brought a proud tear to my eye… no compromise, tons of space, shit midi sounds, tongue in cheek lyrics, thunder and lightning, girl group BV’s, heartbreak and magic… the record I had been waiting my whole life to make. I think she stands up, I hope more people get to live in this universe with me.

See the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:


Disc 1 – Original Album, 2025 Remaster
01 “Horse And I”
02 “Trophy”
03 “Tahiti”
04 “What’s A Girl To Do?”
05 “Sad Eyes”
06 “The Wizard”
07 “Prescilla”
08 “The Bat’s Mouth”
09 “Seal Jubilee”
10 “Sarah”
11 “I Saw A Light”


Disc 2 – Demos + Live
01 “Carrie (Demo)”
02 “Healing Fire (Demo)”
03 “Rosie (Demo)”
04 “Dark Time (Demo)”
05 “Howl (Demo)”
06 “Blood Red Shoes (Demo)”
07 “Circle Song (Demo)”
08 “What’s A Girl To Do? (BBC Live Lounge Version)”
09 “Tahiti (BBC Rob da Bank Session)”

The physical 20th anniversary edition of Fur And Gold is out 2/6 via BMG. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
New Music

EsDeeKid Plays First US Show, Drops New Single “Omens”

February 5, 2026
News

Flying Lotus Announces New EP Big Mama

February 5, 2026
News

I’m With Her Play Colbert, Cover Paul Simon

February 5, 2026
News

Alex Honnold Shares Tool-Heavy Taipei 101 Playlist, Maynard James Keenan Reacts To His Climb

February 4, 2026
News

Record Store Day 2026 Exclusives Include Previously Unreleased Music From Weezer, Slipknot, Carly Rae Jepsen, & Ween

February 4, 2026
News

Josh Homme Sings AC/DC’s “Night Prowler” At Dean Delray’s Bon Scott Tribute Show

February 4, 2026