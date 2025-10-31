Bat For Lashes Announces Fur And Gold 20th Anniversary Edition With Previously Unreleased Demos

Next year will mark two decades since the release of Bat For Lashes’ debut full-length Fur And Gold. Natasha Khan is celebrating early with a 20th anniversary edition.

The new version of Fur And Gold was remastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios, and that’s on streaming now. The physical copies — out in February — feature previously unreleased demos. “My debut record Fur And Gold is almost 20 years old, and still holds such a special place in my heart,” the London-based indie musician says, continuing:

Listening back through the whole album recently, side by side with my collaborator and producer David Kosten, brought a proud tear to my eye… no compromise, tons of space, shit midi sounds, tongue in cheek lyrics, thunder and lightning, girl group BV’s, heartbreak and magic… the record I had been waiting my whole life to make. I think she stands up, I hope more people get to live in this universe with me.

See the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:



Disc 1 – Original Album, 2025 Remaster

01 “Horse And I”

02 “Trophy”

03 “Tahiti”

04 “What’s A Girl To Do?”

05 “Sad Eyes”

06 “The Wizard”

07 “Prescilla”

08 “The Bat’s Mouth”

09 “Seal Jubilee”

10 “Sarah”

11 “I Saw A Light”



Disc 2 – Demos + Live

01 “Carrie (Demo)”

02 “Healing Fire (Demo)”

03 “Rosie (Demo)”

04 “Dark Time (Demo)”

05 “Howl (Demo)”

06 “Blood Red Shoes (Demo)”

07 “Circle Song (Demo)”

08 “What’s A Girl To Do? (BBC Live Lounge Version)”

09 “Tahiti (BBC Rob da Bank Session)”

The physical 20th anniversary edition of Fur And Gold is out 2/6 via BMG. Pre-order it here.