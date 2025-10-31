Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Florence Road Cover Phoebe Bridgers For Like A Version

By Danielle Chelosky

8:58 PM EDT on October 30, 2025

Earlier this year Florence Road unveiled their debut EP Fall Back, which was billed as a mixtape. Now, the Irish band stopped by the Australian radio network Triple J to cover Phoebe Bridgers’ Stranger In The Alps tearjerker “Georgia” for the Like A Version series.

“It was tough to pick a song because there’s so many great songs out there,” vocalist Lily Aron explained, “but [drummer] Hannah [Kelly] had gone to see Phoebe Bridgers in Ireland and she played ‘Georgia,’ which she doesn’t normally do, and I think that kind of stuck in Hannah’s brain and she was like ‘What if we did ‘Georgia’?’ We normally rock out so it was kind of nice to do something a little more stripped-back.”

Watch below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
New Music

EsDeeKid Plays First US Show, Drops New Single “Omens”

February 5, 2026
News

Flying Lotus Announces New EP Big Mama

February 5, 2026
News

I’m With Her Play Colbert, Cover Paul Simon

February 5, 2026
News

Alex Honnold Shares Tool-Heavy Taipei 101 Playlist, Maynard James Keenan Reacts To His Climb

February 4, 2026
News

Record Store Day 2026 Exclusives Include Previously Unreleased Music From Weezer, Slipknot, Carly Rae Jepsen, & Ween

February 4, 2026
News

Josh Homme Sings AC/DC’s “Night Prowler” At Dean Delray’s Bon Scott Tribute Show

February 4, 2026