Watch Florence Road Cover Phoebe Bridgers For Like A Version

Earlier this year Florence Road unveiled their debut EP Fall Back, which was billed as a mixtape. Now, the Irish band stopped by the Australian radio network Triple J to cover Phoebe Bridgers’ Stranger In The Alps tearjerker “Georgia” for the Like A Version series.

“It was tough to pick a song because there’s so many great songs out there,” vocalist Lily Aron explained, “but [drummer] Hannah [Kelly] had gone to see Phoebe Bridgers in Ireland and she played ‘Georgia,’ which she doesn’t normally do, and I think that kind of stuck in Hannah’s brain and she was like ‘What if we did ‘Georgia’?’ We normally rock out so it was kind of nice to do something a little more stripped-back.”

Watch below.