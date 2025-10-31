Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Ink & Dagger Reunite For First Show In Almost 15 Years

By Tom Breihan

9:25 AM EDT on October 31, 2025

Screenshot

Happy Halloween, boys and ghouls! In the nasty '90s, the vampire-themed hardcore band Ink & Dagger emerged from the scary streets of Kill-adelphia and brought their brand of beastly terror all across the land until frontman Sean McCabe sudden and untimely death in 1999. (That's not me being spooky. He really died.) Ink & Dagger reunited in 2010, slaying some shows with Thursday singer Geoff Sick-ly standing in for McCabe. A few weeks, ago they announced plans for some rotten reissues and some more shivery shows at their hometown's Worst Unitarian Church. The first of them just happened, and it was a graveyard smash!

On Devil's Night, Ink & Dagger played the First Unitarian Church with Paint It Black opening and Geoff Rickly once again filling in for the departed Sean McCabe. They did the whole thing -- the facepaint, the moody lighting, the projections across the stage. If this became an annual tradition, who would mad? Watch some fan footage em-dead-ed below! Your life may just depend on it!

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
New Music

EsDeeKid Plays First US Show, Drops New Single “Omens”

February 5, 2026
News

Flying Lotus Announces New EP Big Mama

February 5, 2026
News

I’m With Her Play Colbert, Cover Paul Simon

February 5, 2026
News

Alex Honnold Shares Tool-Heavy Taipei 101 Playlist, Maynard James Keenan Reacts To His Climb

February 4, 2026
News

Record Store Day 2026 Exclusives Include Previously Unreleased Music From Weezer, Slipknot, Carly Rae Jepsen, & Ween

February 4, 2026
News

Josh Homme Sings AC/DC’s “Night Prowler” At Dean Delray’s Bon Scott Tribute Show

February 4, 2026