Ink & Dagger Reunite For First Show In Almost 15 Years

Happy Halloween, boys and ghouls! In the nasty '90s, the vampire-themed hardcore band Ink & Dagger emerged from the scary streets of Kill-adelphia and brought their brand of beastly terror all across the land until frontman Sean McCabe sudden and untimely death in 1999. (That's not me being spooky. He really died.) Ink & Dagger reunited in 2010, slaying some shows with Thursday singer Geoff Sick-ly standing in for McCabe. A few weeks, ago they announced plans for some rotten reissues and some more shivery shows at their hometown's Worst Unitarian Church. The first of them just happened, and it was a graveyard smash!

On Devil's Night, Ink & Dagger played the First Unitarian Church with Paint It Black opening and Geoff Rickly once again filling in for the departed Sean McCabe. They did the whole thing -- the facepaint, the moody lighting, the projections across the stage. If this became an annual tradition, who would mad? Watch some fan footage em-dead-ed below! Your life may just depend on it!