Meet The Beatles’ Wives

Director Sam Mendes is making four separate Beatles biopics, one for each member, for release in 2028. Back in the spring, we learned who would star as each Beatle: Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan and Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. More recently, news came out that Saoirse Ronan would star as Linda (Eastman) McCartney. Now we know who'll play the wives of the other three lads.

A new report from Deadline confirms the news about Ronan playing Linda while revealing Anna Sawai (Shōgun) will play Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) will stand in as Pattie Boyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex) will be Maureen (Cox) Starkey.

That's a formidable lineup. It will be interesting to see who they get to play Cynthia Lennon and other women who were in the Beatles' midst.