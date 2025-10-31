Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Meet The Beatles’ Wives

By Chris DeVille

1:41 PM EDT on October 31, 2025

Director Sam Mendes is making four separate Beatles biopics, one for each member, for release in 2028. Back in the spring, we learned who would star as each Beatle: Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan and Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. More recently, news came out that Saoirse Ronan would star as Linda (Eastman) McCartney. Now we know who'll play the wives of the other three lads.

A new report from Deadline confirms the news about Ronan playing Linda while revealing Anna Sawai (Shōgun) will play Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) will stand in as Pattie Boyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex) will be Maureen (Cox) Starkey.

That's a formidable lineup. It will be interesting to see who they get to play Cynthia Lennon and other women who were in the Beatles' midst.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
New Music

EsDeeKid Plays First US Show, Drops New Single “Omens”

February 5, 2026
News

Flying Lotus Announces New EP Big Mama

February 5, 2026
News

I’m With Her Play Colbert, Cover Paul Simon

February 5, 2026
News

Alex Honnold Shares Tool-Heavy Taipei 101 Playlist, Maynard James Keenan Reacts To His Climb

February 4, 2026
News

Record Store Day 2026 Exclusives Include Previously Unreleased Music From Weezer, Slipknot, Carly Rae Jepsen, & Ween

February 4, 2026
News

Josh Homme Sings AC/DC’s “Night Prowler” At Dean Delray’s Bon Scott Tribute Show

February 4, 2026