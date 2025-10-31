Skip to Content
Perry Farrell Performs For The First Time Since Jane's Addiction Blowup At Doors 60th Anniversary Concert

By Chris DeVille

4:37 PM EDT on October 31, 2025

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger celebrated the psych-rock band's 60th anniversary Thursday night with a star-studded concert at LA's Greek Theatre. Some of the guest performers were Billy Idol, Fantastic Negrito, John Doe of X, Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, Carmen Appice of Vanilla Fudge, Deryck Whibley of Sum 41, Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex, Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots, and not one but two members of Candlebox, among others — what, no Field Music?

But perhaps the most noteworthy inclusion on the lineup was Perry Farrell, appearing onstage for the first time since the fist fight that ended Jane's Addiction. Farrell took the stage for "Roadhouse Blues" and "Waiting For The Sun" in the middle of the show, then returned for "Touch Me" near the end. You can find footage of all three songs below.

