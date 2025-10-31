The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02 Ratboys - "Anywhere"

"A big, overarching theme of this record is my attempt to document my experience being estranged from a close loved one,” Julia Steiner explains of her band Ratboys' forthcoming album Singin’ To An Empty Chair. That anticipatory anxiety of feeling somebody start to slip away is channeled into amped-up riffs on lead single "Anywhere": "I’m going anywhere that you’re going," Steiner repeats on the chorus, and it seems like that sentiment isn't really being reciprocated. And if that seems a little clingy, it's because "Anywhere" was also inspired by guitarist Dave Sagan's family dog, whose "whole world just falls apart" when his loved ones leave the room. For the similarly anxiously attached, a big part of healing is getting comfortable with uncertainty, and learning where not to blindly follow. —Abby