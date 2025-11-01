Morrissey Cancels Two Mexico Concerts At The Last Minute

Who could have seen this coming: Morrissey has canceled two Mexico shows at the last minute. He was slated to perform at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes yesterday (Oct. 31) and at Zapopan’s Auditorio Telmex on Tuesday (Nov. 4), but the oft-absent singer called them off due to “extreme exhaustion.”

A statement from the concert promoter OCESA was shared yesterday. It reads:

We are informing the public in Mexico City and Guadalajara that, due to the artist’s extreme exhaustion, Morrissey’s concerts scheduled for October 31st at the Palacio de los Deportes and November 4th at the Auditorio Telmex have been cancelled. If you purchased your tickets online, the refund will be automatically credited to the card used for the purchase, according to your bank’s processing times. If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster points of sale or at the box office, you can request your refund starting November 7th at the same location where you made the purchase.

Last month Morrissey also canceled his shows in Turkey, seemingly because of backlash to his support for Israel.