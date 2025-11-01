Tame Impala Play Live Rarity “Sundown Syndrome,” Eric Andre Kisses Kevin Parker

Earlier this week Tame Impala kicked off his Deadbeat tour with live debuts and a Justice cover in Brooklyn. Last night Kevin Parker played the third of four sold-out nights at the Barclays Center, and he brought out a live rarity by playing his debut single “Sundown Syndrome” for the first time in seven years.

For Halloween, all the band members were dressed as scarf-era Parker. Also, Eric Andre was there. Parker has a bathroom cam for every show so he can relieve himself mid-set, but this time Andre was on the toilet and he and Parker shared a kiss. See footage from the evening below.