Mute Swan have shared stages with Wednesday, Horse Jumper Of Love, and other great, fuzzy acts, and now the Tucson shoegazers are the newest signees to Hit The North/Wooden Tooth. Along with the announcement, they’re releasing a new song aptly titled “Hypnosis Tapes.”

“Hypnosis Tapes” is their first new music since their 2021 debut album Only Ever, and their first since tragically losing a member. Here’s what vocalist/guitarist Mike Barnett says:

We had only approved the final mix of this song weeks before when we lost our best friend and guitarist, Tom Sloane. It is the first of a collection of his last songs we felt especially determined to give a proper release into the world. Displaying some of his best textural guitarwork, this song is about finding some kind of inner peace through the noise of chaotic times and endless mental chatter. There’s a meditation tape sampled at the end, as well as a vacuum cleaner in reverse at the beginning (an inside joke of ours).

Listen below.