Cabaret Voltaire Announce UK Farewell Tour

In 2020, Cabaret Voltaire returned with Shadow Of Fear, their first album in 26 years. The following year, the British industrial group suffered the loss of co-founder Richard H. Kirk. Now, the band is announcing a UK farewell tour.
“What a wonderful opportunity to go round the block one more time and share that with one of the most unique and spectacular artists we know,” Stephen Mallinder says in a statement. “The connective tissue between ourselves, our history, and the world Gazelle Twin now conjures up, will be out there and shared with people. It seems like a special, magical moment.”
Gazelle Twin will serves as a special guest. “Pinch me. Go on,” Elizabeth Bernholz adds. “I’m feeling excessively lucky at the prospect of touring with Cabaret Voltaire in 2026. They are electronic music pioneers, but also the loveliest, kindest folk in music that I could ever hope to share the stage with.”
See all Cabaret Voltaire’s upcoming shows below.
TOUR DATES:
11/17/25 – Glasgow @ SWG3 Warehouse w/ CURRENTMOODGIRL
11/18/25 – Manchester @ Gorilla w/ I Am Fya
11/19/25 – Birmingham @ Xoyo w/ Vanishing
11/21/25 – London @ ICA w/ Soborgnost
11/22/25 – Brighton @ ACCA w/ MICROCORPS
10/10/26 – Birmingham @ Town Hall
10/11/26 – Liverpool @ Arts Club
10/13/26 – Nottingham @ Rock City
10/14/26 – Cardiff @ Tramshed
10/15/26 – Bath @ Forum
10/17/26 – Newcastle @ Boiler Shop
10/18/26 – Glasgow @ Barrowland
10/19/26 – Manchester @ Albert Hall
10/21/26 – Bexhill @ De La Warr Pavilion
10/22/26 – London @ Roundhouse
10/25/26 – Sheffield @ Octagon