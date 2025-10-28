Cabaret Voltaire Announce UK Farewell Tour

In 2020, Cabaret Voltaire returned with Shadow Of Fear, their first album in 26 years. The following year, the British industrial group suffered the loss of co-founder Richard H. Kirk. Now, the band is announcing a UK farewell tour.

“What a wonderful opportunity to go round the block one more time and share that with one of the most unique and spectacular artists we know,” Stephen Mallinder says in a statement. “The connective tissue between ourselves, our history, and the world Gazelle Twin now conjures up, will be out there and shared with people. It seems like a special, magical moment.”

Gazelle Twin will serves as a special guest. “Pinch me. Go on,” Elizabeth Bernholz adds. “I’m feeling excessively lucky at the prospect of touring with Cabaret Voltaire in 2026. They are electronic music pioneers, but also the loveliest, kindest folk in music that I could ever hope to share the stage with.”

See all Cabaret Voltaire’s upcoming shows below.

TOUR DATES:

11/17/25 – Glasgow @ SWG3 Warehouse w/ CURRENTMOODGIRL

11/18/25 – Manchester @ Gorilla w/ I Am Fya

11/19/25 – Birmingham @ Xoyo w/ Vanishing

11/21/25 – London @ ICA w/ Soborgnost

11/22/25 – Brighton @ ACCA w/ MICROCORPS

10/10/26 – Birmingham @ Town Hall

10/11/26 – Liverpool @ Arts Club

10/13/26 – Nottingham @ Rock City

10/14/26 – Cardiff @ Tramshed

10/15/26 – Bath @ Forum

10/17/26 – Newcastle @ Boiler Shop

10/18/26 – Glasgow @ Barrowland

10/19/26 – Manchester @ Albert Hall

10/21/26 – Bexhill @ De La Warr Pavilion

10/22/26 – London @ Roundhouse

10/25/26 – Sheffield @ Octagon