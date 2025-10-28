Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Cabaret Voltaire Announce UK Farewell Tour

By Danielle Chelosky

6:33 PM EDT on October 28, 2025

Pete Hill

In 2020, Cabaret Voltaire returned with Shadow Of Fear, their first album in 26 years. The following year, the British industrial group suffered the loss of co-founder Richard H. Kirk. Now, the band is announcing a UK farewell tour.

“What a wonderful opportunity to go round the block one more time and share that with one of the most unique and spectacular artists we know,” Stephen Mallinder says in a statement. “The connective tissue between ourselves, our history, and the world Gazelle Twin now conjures up, will be out there and shared with people. It seems like a special, magical moment.”

Gazelle Twin will serves as a special guest. “Pinch me. Go on,” Elizabeth Bernholz adds. “I’m feeling excessively lucky at the prospect of touring with Cabaret Voltaire in 2026. They are electronic music pioneers, but also the loveliest, kindest folk in music that I could ever hope to share the stage with.”

See all Cabaret Voltaire’s upcoming shows below.

TOUR DATES:
11/17/25 – Glasgow @ SWG3 Warehouse w/ CURRENTMOODGIRL
11/18/25 – Manchester @ Gorilla w/ I Am Fya
11/19/25 – Birmingham @ Xoyo w/ Vanishing
11/21/25 – London @ ICA w/ Soborgnost
11/22/25 – Brighton @ ACCA w/ MICROCORPS
10/10/26 – Birmingham @ Town Hall
10/11/26 – Liverpool @ Arts Club
10/13/26 – Nottingham @ Rock City
10/14/26 – Cardiff @ Tramshed
10/15/26 – Bath @ Forum
10/17/26 – Newcastle @ Boiler Shop
10/18/26 – Glasgow @ Barrowland
10/19/26 – Manchester @ Albert Hall
10/21/26 – Bexhill @ De La Warr Pavilion
10/22/26 – London @ Roundhouse
10/25/26 – Sheffield @ Octagon

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bon Iver Responds To Megyn Kelly Mocking His Symbolic Anti-ICE Whistle

February 2, 2026
News

Chappell Roan On Response To Her Topless Grammys Outfit: “I Don’t Even Think This Is THAT Outrageous”

February 2, 2026
News

Home Is Where Guitarist Joins Portugal. The Man For Victory Academy Benefit

February 2, 2026
News

Watch Pulp Cover ABBA With The BBC Concert Orchestra

February 2, 2026
News

Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Grammys Host Trevor Noah

February 2, 2026
News

Troubled Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Has A New Trailer

February 2, 2026