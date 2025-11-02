Geese Cover The Velvet Undergound And The Stooges In San Diego

Geese are currently on tour in support of their excellent new album Getting Killed, and it's been an eventful one so far: Last week in Colorado, the Brooklyn band raffled off the remains of a flat tire they endured in transit, with proceeds going to the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. On Halloween night, Geese played in San Diego, and they celebrated by doing a few "imitations" (as frontman Cameron Winter called them) of the Velvet Underground and the Stooges.

In the middle of Geese's set, they paid tribute to the Stooges by doing bits of "Down On The Street," "Loose," and "TV Eye," all from the punk pioneers' 1970 album Fun House. During the encore, they did the Velvet Underground & Nico track "I'm Waiting For The Man." The original song, released in 1967, goes "I'm waiting for my man/ Got $26 in my hand." Winter adjusted the lyrics to account for inflation, singing: "Got $347 in my hand."

I haven't come across a video of the Stooges triple-cover, but you can watch Geese cover "I'm Waiting For The Man" and see the full setlist below.

SETLIST:

"Husbands"

"Undoer"

"Islands of Men"

"Getting Killed"

"100 Horses"

"Half Real"

"2122"

"Down On The Street/Loose/TV Eye" (The Stooges cover)

"Cowboy Nudes"

"Au Pays Du Cocaine"

"Bow Down"

"Taxes"

"Domoto"

"Long Island City Here I Come"

ENCORE:

"I'm Waiting For The Man" (The Velvet Underground cover)

"Trinidad"