Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Deftones Perform Live Debuts And White Pony Rarity At Día De Los Deftones 2025

By Abby Jones

2:15 PM EST on November 2, 2025

Deftones, still pretty fresh off the release of their August album private music, hosted and headlined their annual Día De Los Deftones festival at San Diego's Petco Park yesterday, capping off a sick lineup that included Clipse, Deafheaven, Rico Nasty, and more. Deftones' set included live debuts of a handful of songs off their new LP -- "locked club," "souvenir," "cut hands," and "i think about you all the time" -- as well as "Street Carp," a White Pony track they hadn't performed since 2019.

Watch some clips from the audience and see Deftones' full setlist below.

SETLIST:
"my mind is a mountain"
"locked club" (live debut)
"ecdysis"
"Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)"
"My Own Summer (Shove It)"
"Rocket Skates"
"Sextape"
"Ceremony"
"Genesis"
"Entombed"
"Hole In The Earth"
"Rosemary"
"Street Carp" (first time since 2019)
"Change (In the House of Flies)"
"infinite source"
"souvenir" (live debut)
"cut hands" (live debut)
"milk of the madonna" (with "souvenir" outro)

ENCORE:
"i think about you all the time" (live debut)
"Engine No. 9"
"7 Words"

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Green Day Play Super Bowl 2026 Opening Ceremony

February 8, 2026
News

Drag Race Contestants Lip Sync Amyl And The Sniffers For Guest Judge Amy Taylor

February 8, 2026
News

PinkPantheress Is Not The Weakest Link

February 8, 2026
News

Cake Founding Guitarist Greg Brown Has Died

February 7, 2026
News

Chance The Rapper Is Now Chance The AI Company Spokesman

February 7, 2026
News

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead At 47

February 7, 2026