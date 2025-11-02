Deftones Perform Live Debuts And White Pony Rarity At Día De Los Deftones 2025

Deftones, still pretty fresh off the release of their August album private music, hosted and headlined their annual Día De Los Deftones festival at San Diego's Petco Park yesterday, capping off a sick lineup that included Clipse, Deafheaven, Rico Nasty, and more. Deftones' set included live debuts of a handful of songs off their new LP -- "locked club," "souvenir," "cut hands," and "i think about you all the time" -- as well as "Street Carp," a White Pony track they hadn't performed since 2019.

Watch some clips from the audience and see Deftones' full setlist below.

SETLIST:

"my mind is a mountain"

"locked club" (live debut)

"ecdysis"

"Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)"

"My Own Summer (Shove It)"

"Rocket Skates"

"Sextape"

"Ceremony"

"Genesis"

"Entombed"

"Hole In The Earth"

"Rosemary"

"Street Carp" (first time since 2019)

"Change (In the House of Flies)"

"infinite source"

"souvenir" (live debut)

"cut hands" (live debut)

"milk of the madonna" (with "souvenir" outro)

ENCORE:

"i think about you all the time" (live debut)

"Engine No. 9"

"7 Words"