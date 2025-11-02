Outbreak Festival Announces Initial 2026 Lineup

The great hardcore-centric festival Outbreak returns to Manchester, England for its 15th year next June. Today they've unveiled their initial 2026 lineup, and unsurprisingly, it turns out that Outbreak will continue their streak of good lineups into 2026: Along with topliners Alexisonfire (performing Crisis in full for its 20th anniversary), Basement, Suicidal Tendencies, Hatebreed, Converge, and Trapped Under Ice, the smaller-font artists include plenty of Stereogum favorites like Pup, Touché Amoré, Hi Vis, La Dispute, the Armed, Fiddlehead, and more.

More artists will be announced soon, but for now, see the initial Outbreak 2026 lineup below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow here.

OUTBREAK 2026 LINEUP:

Alexisonfire (Performing Crisis in full + more)

Basement

Suicidal Tendencies

Converge

Pup

High Vis

Hatebreed (Performing songs from Satisfaction Is The Death Of Desire & Perseverance + more)

Trapped Under Ice

End It

Haywire

Touché Amoré (Performing Stage Four in full + more)

La Dispute

The Armed

Trash Talk

Fiddlehead

Gridiron

Sanction

Bodyweb

Dynamite

Ingrown

Scowl

Harms Way

Ecca Vandal

Higher Power

Glare

Glitterer

Glixen

Truck Violence

Febuary

Initiate

Still In Love

Turn Of Phrase