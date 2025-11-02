Outbreak Festival Announces Initial 2026 Lineup

The great hardcore-centric festival Outbreak returns to Manchester, England for its 15th year next June. Today they've unveiled their initial 2026 lineup, and unsurprisingly, it turns out that Outbreak will continue their streak of good lineups into 2026: Along with topliners Alexisonfire (performing Crisis in full for its 20th anniversary), Basement, Suicidal Tendencies, Hatebreed, Converge, and Trapped Under Ice, the smaller-font artists include plenty of Stereogum favorites like Pup, Touché Amoré, Hi Vis, La Dispute, the Armed, Fiddlehead, and more.
More artists will be announced soon, but for now, see the initial Outbreak 2026 lineup below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow here.
OUTBREAK 2026 LINEUP:
Alexisonfire (Performing Crisis in full + more)
Basement
Suicidal Tendencies
Converge
Pup
High Vis
Hatebreed (Performing songs from Satisfaction Is The Death Of Desire & Perseverance + more)
Trapped Under Ice
End It
Haywire
Touché Amoré (Performing Stage Four in full + more)
La Dispute
The Armed
Trash Talk
Fiddlehead
Gridiron
Sanction
Bodyweb
Dynamite
Ingrown
Scowl
Harms Way
Ecca Vandal
Higher Power
Glare
Glitterer
Glixen
Truck Violence
Febuary
Initiate
Still In Love
Turn Of Phrase