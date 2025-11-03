Oneohtrix Point Never – “Cherry Blue”

Oneohtrix Point Never is back up in this shit. In a couple of weeks, Daniel Lopatin will take a break from his busy film-soundtrack and outside production schedule to release his own album Tranquilizer, inspired by his discovery of an archive of '90s commercial-music sample CDs. Lopatin plans to release a lot of Tranquilizer tracks before the LP drops. He shared three songs when he made the announcement, and then he followed them up with "Measuring Ruins" last week. Today, Lopatin shares "Cherry Blue," another piece that'll appear on Tranquilizer.

"Cherry Blue" has the weirdly emotional, bittersweet digital-nostalgia sheen that Oneohtrix Point Never sometimes brings. Its drones are relatively quiet and pretty, and they settle into a layered pulse. It sounds the way your head feels when you're way too tired to be awake but you still have to work, except in a nice way. "Cherry Blue" has a fairly abstract video, and it comes from Pol Taburet, a French visual artist who's never made a music video before now. Check it out below.

Tranquilizer is out 11/17 on Ridge Valley Digital/Warp.