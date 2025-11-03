Lô Borges Dead At 73

Lô Borges, the Brazilian singer-songwriter who recorded the 1972 album Clube da Esquina with Milton Nascimento, has passed away. According to Mix Vale, Borges died today in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where he was recently hospitalized for a medication-related infection.

Lô Borges was born Salomão Borges Filho in Belo Horizonte. When he was a child, he started playing music in the street with other kids. He played classical guitar and idolized the Beatles, and he and his brother Márcio got to know the older musician Milton Nascimento. The Borges brothers, Nascimento, and a group of other musicians formed a loose collective known as Clube da Esquina, or "Corner Club," and that group grew into an entire movement within Brazilian music.

In 1972, Lô Borges and Milton Nascimento, working with other musicians from their scene, released the ambitious double album Clube da Esquina, which took inspiration from rock, jazz, bossa nova, and classical music. The record launched Nascimento to international stardom, and it also led to Lô Borges' solo career, which started when his self-titled solo debut came out later in 1972. After that, Borges disappeared from music for a few years, but he started releasing albums again in the late '70s. He kept working up until recently, and his most recent LP was 2023's Não Me Espere na Estação. Check out some of Borges' work below.