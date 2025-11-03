Watch Florence + The Machine Cover JADE’s “Angel Of My Dreams” In Radio 1 Live Lounge

There were lots and lots of great pop singles last year, and one of the very best was "Angel Of My Dreams," the first solo track from JADE, a member of the UK girl group Little Mix. "Angel Of My Dreams" is an absolutely crazy song that veers in tons of different directions at once. It was a big hit in the UK and a cult favorite everywhere else, and it's the anchor of That's Showbiz Baby!, the very good album that JADE released a couple of months ago. It can't be easy to even begin to conceive an "Angel Of My Dreams" cover, but Florence Welch is a brave person.

On Friday, Welch's Florence + The Machine project released the grand, stormy new album Everybody Scream. For weeks now, Welch has been on a serious promotional blitz behind that record, and that blitz recently took her to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. In that space, Welch and her band played their own excellent single "Sympathy Magic," and they also nailed a live-band version of "Angel Of My Dreams." Welch has the presence and personality to give that song a completely different feel, and her band pulled off a complicated arrangement, with harp and everything. Every artist can't cover "Angel Of My Dreams," but every artist doesn't have a full-time harpist. Florence does. This cover is just an impressive feat. Watch both Florence + The Machine performances below.

Now, get ready for a Florence + The Machine promo-tour news dump! We already posted the band's Tonight Show performance last week, but that's just the beginning. Now, here they are covering Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" and combining it with their own song "Which Witch" (and also a little bit of the Steve Miller Band's "Abracadabra") for SiriusXM:

Here's Welch admitting to Seth Meyers that songwriting is mostly just about making things rhyme:

Here's a dramatic pair of performances on the BBC's Later… With Jools Holland:

Here's Florence playing a Halloween album launch show for American Express in New York:

Here's Florence telling Genius about her song "One Of The Greats":

And finally, this isn't necessarily part of the album promo, but here's Lindsey Buckingham and his daughter reacting to Florence's Glastonbury cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic "The Chain":

Florence Welch is working very hard to make sure you know that Everybody Scream is out now on Polydor/Republic.