We were big fans of "The Joke," the Weezer/Pavement-ish fuzzbomb hurled into the world by Dari Bay last spring. So too, apparently, were the folks at Double Double Whammy, who've signed the Burlington band. The label will soon reissue Dari Bay's 2023 album Longest Day Of The Year along with the bonus track "Interstate," out today.

"Interstate" sounds like an emotional moment in slow motion, perhaps under the influence of Alex G. Dari Bay's Zack James — who is also the drummer for Unknown Mortal Orchestra and has been a session musician for fellow Vermont rising stars like Greg Freeman, Lutalo, and Lily Seabird — shared this statement on the song:

I remember working on this album and thinking it was a big vibe shift from other music I had made previously, and being excited by that. After the release, we were able to do some real fun scrappy touring and met a bunch of good people in the process. It hasn’t been very long since Longest Day of the Year was released but a fair amount has changed, maybe partially thanks to the album? With the reissue, it’s a cool opportunity to extend the party a bit. Across the album, there’s a theme of staying at a party too long so it’s kinda perfect.

Watch the "Interstate" video below, where you'll also find Dari Bay's tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Scribble #

11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge #

11/11 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge #

11/13 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

11/14 – Des Moines, IA @ XBK Live #

11/15 – Madison, WI @ UW Madison %

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle %

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR %

11/19 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records %

11/20 – Richmond, VA @ Get Tight Lounge %

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ruba %

11/22 – New York, NY @ Night Club 101 %

# = supporting Florry

% = co-headline with Graham Hunt

The Longest Day Of The Year reissue is out now digitally and 1/23 physically via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.