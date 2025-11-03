Bad Company Won’t Reunite For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance After All

Bad Company are getting into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend, but they won't be getting back together for it.

Last week, the English rockers confirmed they'd be reuniting to play two songs at Saturday's induction ceremony in Los Angeles, marking their first performance together since 2019. Drummer Simon Kirke told Gold Derby he and frontman Paul Rodgers would be performing:

I think the secret is out that we will perform. I don’t know, I might get into trouble. But I saw some Google News [update] that "Bad Company will perform at the Hall of Fame." So, I will cautiously say yes. I'm not at liberty to say which songs. I mean, quite honestly, I don't give a s--t. We're going to play, and whatever Paul chooses is fine by me! Just to play with him again is going to be a real thrill for me. I missed him. I missed playing with the band. I miss playing particularly with Paul. He's such a wonderful singer.

However, today on Bad Company's Instagram, Rodgers shared a new statement indicating the band will not perform at the Rock Hall ceremony after all. Rodgers says he has to prioritize his health, so Kirke and an all-star band will bring Bad Company's music to life. Here's what Rodgers wrote:

My hope was to be at the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health. I have no problem singing, it’s the stress of everything else. Thanks for understanding. Simon along with some outstanding musicians will be stepping in for me - guaranteed to rock.

The Rock Hall induction will stream on Disney+ live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles this Saturday, 11/8, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. A highlights special will air New Year's Day on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and go on-demand on Hulu the following day.