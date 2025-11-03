Todd Snider Injured In “Violent Assault” Outside Hotel, Cancels Tour

Todd Snider's tour is canceled due to injuries suffered when the cult-favorite singer-songwriter was the victim of a physical attack outside his hotel.

Snider, 59, launched a run of shows in support of new album High And Lonesome And Then Some Thursday in Englewood, CO. It was brought to an abrupt end two days later in Salt Lake City, where Snider was in town for the tour's second date. According to a statement posted to his social media accounts today, the Americana legend was "violently assaulted" outside his SLC hotel and will not be able to perform for an indefinite amount of time.

Here's the full message:

We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour dates. Ahead of Todd Snider's show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel. Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time. We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes. We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon. Aimless Inc.

UPDATE: Snider was reportedly arrested for threatening Holy Cross Hospital staffers upon his discharge from the hospital Sunday.