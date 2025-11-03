Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

PinkPantheress Gifted Rotisserie Chicken Onstage In Chicago

By Danielle Chelosky

6:34 PM EST on November 3, 2025

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

PinkPantheress is having a fun time promoting her new album Fancy That on tour. The other night she brought out FKA twigs during an intimate New York set, and last night she was gifted a rotisserie chicken in Chicago.

At the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, the pop singer noticed the bag of rotisserie chicken and was eager to point it out. She accepted the offering and handed it to her DJ Joe Lesher-Liao, saying, “He hasn’t eaten today. He could use the protein, thank you.”

Similarly, Pink — like, “Raise Your Glass” Pink, not PinkPantheress — received a wheel of brie from an audience member back in 2023. This is an interesting trend; it’s at least better than fans throwing food at performers.

@taniugh

someone brought a rotisserie chicken to the concert, she actually took it and joe actually ate it??? ? @??☺️ @Joe 尚文 #pinkpantheress #chicago #rotissseriechicken #aragonballroom

♬ original sound - tania!

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Green Day Play Super Bowl 2026 Opening Ceremony

February 8, 2026
News

Drag Race Contestants Lip Sync Amyl And The Sniffers For Guest Judge Amy Taylor

February 8, 2026
News

PinkPantheress Is Not The Weakest Link

February 8, 2026
News

Cake Founding Guitarist Greg Brown Has Died

February 7, 2026
News

Chance The Rapper Is Now Chance The AI Company Spokesman

February 7, 2026
News

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead At 47

February 7, 2026