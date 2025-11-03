PinkPantheress Gifted Rotisserie Chicken Onstage In Chicago

PinkPantheress is having a fun time promoting her new album Fancy That on tour. The other night she brought out FKA twigs during an intimate New York set, and last night she was gifted a rotisserie chicken in Chicago.

At the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, the pop singer noticed the bag of rotisserie chicken and was eager to point it out. She accepted the offering and handed it to her DJ Joe Lesher-Liao, saying, “He hasn’t eaten today. He could use the protein, thank you.”

Similarly, Pink — like, “Raise Your Glass” Pink, not PinkPantheress — received a wheel of brie from an audience member back in 2023. This is an interesting trend; it’s at least better than fans throwing food at performers.