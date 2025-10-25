Watch Jackson Browne, Fountains Of Wayne, Marshall Crenshaw, & More Cover Warren Zevon At LA Tribute Concert

Last night the Warren Zevon tribute concert Join Me In L.A. went down in Los Angeles at the United Theater. The evening featured Jackson Browne, Fountains Of Wayne, Marshall Crenshaw, and more covering the legendary singer-songwriter with the Wild Honey Orchestra, a house band that included former Zevon bandmates Leland Sklar, Rick Marotta, Bob Glaub, and Jennifer Condos.

Zevon’s son Jordan organized and performed at the show, which benefited the Wild Honey Foundation. It was headlined by Browne, who was an early champion of Zevon’s music, producing his classic 1975 self-titled album and co-producing its followup Excitable Boy. The lineup also had Dwight Yoakam, Shooter Jennings, Chris Stills, Steve Wynn, longtime Zevon collaborator Jorge Calderón, Billy Valentine, and more. Zevon will finally enter the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next month, though in the Musical Influence Award category not the main Performer category. And in January there will be a new 33-track tribute album Keep Me In Your Heart: The Songs Of Warren Zevon.

Watch footage from the show below.

Jackson Browne “Desperados Under The Eaves”

Jackson Browne “Don’t Let Us Get Sick”



Jackson Browne “Life’ll Kill Ya”



Fountains Of Wayne “Poor Poor Pitiful Me”



Marshall Crenshaw “Sentimental Hygiene”



Dwight Yoakam “Carmelita”



Chris Stills “Nighttime In The Switching Yard”



Shooter Jennings “Exciteable Boy”



Billy Valentine “Accidentally Like A Martyr” (second slide)



Jorge Calderón “Keep Me In Your Heart” (sixth slide)



Jordan Zevon “Lawyers, Guns & Money”



Everybody “Werewolves Of London”

