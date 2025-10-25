Eiko Ishibashi & Jim O’Rourke Share Four Live Albums Following Unsound Shows

In August, Eiko Ishibashi and Jim O’Rourke released their latest LP Pareidolia. Now, the pair has released four live albums.

The duo gave a rare performance outside of Japan for Unsound Festival’s Kraków edition earlier this month (Oct. 11), which Philip Sherburne wrote about. Prior to that show, Ishibashi and O’Rourke had two performances at the inaugural Unsound Osaka, one of them alongside Piotr Kurek. They’ll perform with Joe Talia at the MUTEK.JP 10th anniversary event in Shibuya on Nov. 20th. Check out the live albums below.