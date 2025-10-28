夢遊病者 (Sleepwalker) Share New Album РЛБ30011922

Last year, we deemed 夢遊病者 (Sleepwalker)’s self-released Delirium Pathomutageno Adductum the best metal album of 2024. Now, the anonymous trio is back with its followup, РЛБ30011922.

“It’s been exactly a year since the release of Delirium Pathomutageno Adductum. Thank you so much for listening, writing and supporting — it’s been an honor to bring this work forth,” the band wrote via Bandcamp. They continued:

Now — 365 days later — it is with great pleasure and respect we present you with our latest album РЛБ30011922. Tracked over the last 2+ years — it is the most personal work yet, spanning a single thirty-seven minute track — and by Mr. Resmini’s standards — our official “first” full length. The release comes on the cassette physical format, with some potential custom CD-Rs down the line. We hope you enjoy this composition and the work therein.

