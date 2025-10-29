Skip to Content
Anna von Hausswolff – “Aging Young Women” (Feat. Ethel Cain)

By Danielle Chelosky

10:19 AM EDT on October 29, 2025

On Halloween, Anna von Hausswolff unveils her new album Iconoclasts. So far the Swedish musician has released “Stardust,” “The Whole Woman” with Iggy Pop, and “Struggle With The Beast,” and today she’s sharing the final preview with the magnificent Ethel Cain collab “Aging Young Women.”

“‘Aging Young Women’ is about when the passing of time becomes a negative notion due to unfulfilled dreams and a feeling that a tainted situation is impossible to change to the contrary,” von Hausswolff explains.

Earlier this year, Cain put out her latest record Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, and her elegant vocals sound right at home next to von Hausswolff’s, especially when churchy organ comes in at the end. Hear for yourself below.

Iconoclasts is out 10/31 via YEAR0001.

