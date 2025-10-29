Now, Now Share Surprise New EP 01

Skip to Content
By Danielle Chelosky

1:30 PM EDT on October 29, 2025

It’s been a while since we last heard from Now, Now. The indie rock duo returned from hiatus in 2017 and shared the album Saved the following year, and released some songs and celebrated 10 years of their excellent sophomore effort Threads in 2022. Then KC Dalager made her solo debut as KC Rae. But now the band is back with a surprise EP called 01.

“We aren’t the type of band that can just churn things out for the sake of churning them out,” Brad Hale explains. “We really have to be in a very specific place to start making new music.” In the meantime, Hale has been producing, mixing, and songwriting with and for other musicians, while also getting into knitting. Along with launching a solo career, Dalager became a certified sound meditation practitioner and volunteers at an equine assisted therapy nonprofit.

“I think these songs are really a great example of the culmination of everything we’ve learned over the 23 years of making music together,” Hale adds. Stream the EP below.

