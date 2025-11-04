Album Of The Week: Sorry COSPLAY

Domino

2025

Desperation and delusion are at the heart of Sorry’s COSPLAY. It’s a fitting pendulum swing of emotion that feels like a morning skin routine in 2025. Our pores have adapted to AI slop, a growingly apathetic bureaucracy, and infinite distraction. It’s hard to tell what’s real, easy to feel increasingly cynical, hard to know what deserves our attention, and easy to feel overwhelmed. Dizzying singles “Echoes” and “JIVE” mirror the disorienting overstimulation that defines just about everything, frantically clinging to anything that feels good. On the latter, Asha Lorenz pleads, “I wanna jive tonight/ I wanna swing my hips,” before succumbing to a darker confession: “I don’t want to live like that/ I don’t want to live like this.”

"We are lost in time, we don’t have details to grab onto, nothing lasts forever. We just wear things from the past as they are the only thing to hold onto. We are all in an act of cosplaying something that doesn’t exist," the band shared in the album’s press materials. Often described as cryptic, 2020’s 925 and 2022’s Anywhere But Here solidified the allusive, sample-heavy North London five-piece as artists eager to stay slippery. Incredibly, their third album COSPLAY apprehends the moment.

Sorry have always been playful, while maintaining obscurity. This might seem contradictory, but COSPLAY is the most Sorry album that they’ve put out — "they" being Asha Lorenz, Louis O’Bryen, Lincoln Barrett, Campbell Baum, and Marco Pini. It’s absurd. It’s bold. It’s deliriously catchy. It's simultaneously bizarre and poignantly vulnerable. I’m nearly 90% sure that Next's "Too Close" is reconstructed into a Strokes-ian western romp, with a Joy Division nod in the chorus, for album standout "Love Posture." (You can catch a little bit of the sample at the very end of the song.) "Jetplane" repurposes Guided By Voices' “Hot Freaks” and a Watch The Throne lyric. And although it might seem easy enough to lose any semblance of time falling down COSPLAY’s collaged rabbit holes, these references never overwhelm the songs.

Sorry have always dabbled in mimicry. Through sampling and lyrical interpolation, their music reinvents or pays tribute. On their debut album 925, they cited Elvis, Tears For Fears, and Louis Armstrong. Even the album title, explained as a reference to silver’s purity percentage, could very well be a layered nod to Dolly Parton or the initial grind of starting a rock band. These moments seemed like a form of play or in-jokes that the listener might never fully understand. Their elusive mysticism was one of the band’s main draws, and it still is. But on COSPLAY, the stakes feel higher or maybe even warped. Their penchant for reference isn’t just a signature style anymore, but a source of friction.

Whether in lyrics, samples, or arresting pop structures, every Sorry album has the element of "Fuck, I was not expecting that." COSPLAY continues the band’s stride of approachable and esoteric. The album's formation was actually hinted at with 2022’s Anywhere But Here opener “Let The Lights On.” That single, which announced their sophomore album, was actually one of the last songs to be written. It pre-dates COSPLAY, but it feels like its cipher. If Anywhere But Here sounded like waiting in torrential downpour for a bus that keeps saying it’s five minutes away, COSPLAY is forgoing the bus entirely and sprinting home in the rain.

Although COSPLAY grapples with philosophical themes, it is less of a statement about art being made today and more about expanding Sorry’s creative universe. Sorry plow through uncertainty with irreverent hooks ("Today Might Be The Hit") and labyrinthine excavations of sound ("Waxwing," "Into The Dark"), ending up with an album that sums up how the last five years have felt — looking for sincerity in a hall of mirrors. Even if it doesn’t exist, it’s supposed to be fun to watch the twisted figures dance before us. Right?

COSPLAY is out 11/7 on Domino.

Other albums of note out this week: