Cat Power’s seventh studio album The Greatest turns 20 next year, and to celebrate, the musician born Chan Marshall is releasing a new three-song EP in January called Redux. As a preview, one of those songs is out today, a newly recorded cover of James Brown’s 1958 classic "Try Me."

Marshall recorded Redux — which also features a "Nothing Compares 2 U" cover — with the same bandmates who went on tour with her behind The Greatest: Judah Bauer (The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), keyboardist Gregg Foreman (The Delta 72, Jesse Malin), bassist Erik Paparozzi (Lizard Music), and drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Hard Quartet). And speaking of tours, Marshall has announced a huge anniversary tour where she'll be playing the album in full each night. Listen to her new "Try Me" cover and see the tour dates below; tickets will be available here.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Try Me"

02 "Could We"

03 "Nothing Compares 2 U"

TOUR DATES:

02/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

02/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/16 – San Diego @ The Observatory North Park

02/17 – Los Angeles @ Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles

02/18 – San Francisco @ Fox Theatre

02/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

03/01 – Toronto, ON @ History

03/03 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

03/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/07 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

10/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

10/14 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

10/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

10/20 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

10/21 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

10/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

10/24 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

10/25 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

10/26 – Rennes, FR @ Le MeM

10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

10/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/30 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Philharmonie Luxembourg

10/31 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

11/02 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

11/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

11/07 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Redux is out 1/23 via Domino.