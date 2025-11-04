Cat Power’s seventh studio album The Greatest turns 20 next year, and to celebrate, the musician born Chan Marshall is releasing a new three-song EP in January called Redux. As a preview, one of those songs is out today, a newly recorded cover of James Brown’s 1958 classic "Try Me."
Marshall recorded Redux — which also features a "Nothing Compares 2 U" cover — with the same bandmates who went on tour with her behind The Greatest: Judah Bauer (The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), keyboardist Gregg Foreman (The Delta 72, Jesse Malin), bassist Erik Paparozzi (Lizard Music), and drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Hard Quartet). And speaking of tours, Marshall has announced a huge anniversary tour where she'll be playing the album in full each night. Listen to her new "Try Me" cover and see the tour dates below; tickets will be available here.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Try Me"
02 "Could We"
03 "Nothing Compares 2 U"
TOUR DATES:
02/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
02/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/16 – San Diego @ The Observatory North Park
02/17 – Los Angeles @ Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles
02/18 – San Francisco @ Fox Theatre
02/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
02/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
03/01 – Toronto, ON @ History
03/03 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
03/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/07 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture
10/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
10/14 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
10/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
10/20 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
10/21 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
10/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
10/24 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
10/25 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
10/26 – Rennes, FR @ Le MeM
10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
10/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/30 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Philharmonie Luxembourg
10/31 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
11/02 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
11/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
11/07 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Redux is out 1/23 via Domino.