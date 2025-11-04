Henry Rollins Teases New Record With Ian MacKaye

Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye go way back. Before Rollins led the hardcore punk pioneers Black Flag, he was in the short-lived band State Of Alert, whose 1981 EP No Policy was one of the first releases to come from MacKaye's legendary Dischord Records. (They also worked together scooping ice cream at a DC Häagen-Dazs shop.) Nowadays, it's been a long time since Rollins has released new music, and MacKaye's been focusing on more behind-the-scenes roles. That might change soon, however, because according to Rollins, he and MacKaye have been making new music together.

Back in 2023, Rollins said he had no intention to play in a band ever again, instead purchasing a commercial space in Nashville for a mysterious "major project." But I guess he's changed his mind! Last week Rollins shared a blog post on his website discussing some schedule changes to his radio show, as well as some personal updates. He writes:

Weeks ago, I journeyed it to DC in order to work on a great project. Ian MacKaye and I went to Inner Ear Studios, where we made our first records decades ago and mixed a four song session with the great Don Zientara at the board. This is the same studio, where the Teen Idles, Minor Threat, Bad Brains, and many others recorded. It was amazing to be back there with Ian and Don. Part way through the mix, none other than Eddie Janney, he of the Untouchables, Rights Of Spring, One Last Wish, Happy Go Licky, Skewbald and other great bands joined us. The session benefited greatly by his presence. As to the tracks, I had them mastered several days ago, and I’m now working on the layout and design for the record. When it’s ready, I’ll let you know. We are extremely excited by this one.

We're extremely excited by this one, too.