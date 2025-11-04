Geese have been breaking out some covers during their incendiary tour in support of this year's Getting Killed, including Velvet Underground and Stooges classics in San Diego, and Cameron Winter took on Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing In The Dark" for a new ROG Xbox Ally ad. Other artists are starting to cover Geese songs too.

The cycle continues today with Geese's visit to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, where it's customary for artists to perform somebody else's tune. After running through their own songs "100 Horses" and "Cobra," they chose "You Get What You Give," the late-'90s gem from not-quite-one-hit-wonders the New Radicals. It's not the most obvious choice of repertoire for Geese, but you can almost imagine Winter singing that chorus before actually hearing it, right? Now go listen to it for real below; the New Radicals cover begins at about 6:53.

It's official: They've got the music in them.