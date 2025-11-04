Swedish alt-pop singer and Sub Pop affiliate Waterbaby has followed up her spring single "Amiss" with another impressive new track. Whereas "Amiss" was an acoustic ballad accessorized with a symphonic arrangement, "Beck N Call" is edgier and more uptempo without sacrificing Waterbaby's wistful spirit. It's built on a stuttering piano riff that feels like it was excerpted from a dance track, deployed here instead as the foundation for R&B-flavored indie-pop — once again with some orchestral strings for good measure, this time set alongside some whispery beatboxing. Rapper ttoh shows up for a verse later on, but what I'm struck by is how well Waterbaby acclimates herself to that gorgeous backing track. Listen below.