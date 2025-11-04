Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Waterbaby – “Beck N Call” (Feat. ttoh)

2:03 PM EST on November 4, 2025

Swedish alt-pop singer and Sub Pop affiliate Waterbaby has followed up her spring single "Amiss" with another impressive new track. Whereas "Amiss" was an acoustic ballad accessorized with a symphonic arrangement, "Beck N Call" is edgier and more uptempo without sacrificing Waterbaby's wistful spirit. It's built on a stuttering piano riff that feels like it was excerpted from a dance track, deployed here instead as the foundation for R&B-flavored indie-pop — once again with some orchestral strings for good measure, this time set alongside some whispery beatboxing. Rapper ttoh shows up for a verse later on, but what I'm struck by is how well Waterbaby acclimates herself to that gorgeous backing track. Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

They Might Be Giants Announce New Album The World Is To Dig: Hear “Wu-Tang”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Shop Talk Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Love Dart”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Morgan Nagler – “Heartbreak City”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Gay Meat Announces Debut Album Blue Water Feat. Jeff Rosenstock, Chris Farren, Sarah Tudzin, & More

February 9, 2026
New Music

Killing Pace Announce Debut Album HCPM: Hear “War Machine”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Angel Du$t – “Pain Is A Must”

February 9, 2026