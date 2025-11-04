Todd Snider Arrested After Discharge From Utah Hospital: Report

Americana singer-songwriter Todd Snider canceled his fall tour in support of new album High And Lonesome And Then Some Monday after being hospitalized due to a "violent assault" Saturday outside his hotel in Salt Lake City. A new report indicates Snider was arrested on his way out of the hospital, seemingly because he did not want to leave.

Snider was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, an infraction, according to a new report from SLC's local CBS affiliate KUTV. Snider's arrest affidavit states that when discharged from Holy Cross Hospital on Sunday, he did not believe he should have been released. He reportedly began yelling and cursing at the hospital staff. When a hospital staffer told him to leave "and not return," Snider obliged at first, then came back and threatened to kick a staff member's ass. He was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

It's still unclear how the attack on Snider played out or why he believed he should remain hospitalized, but we'll update you with that information as it becomes available.