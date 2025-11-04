Here’s What Radiohead Played At Their First Show In Seven Years

Radiohead returned to the stage tonight for the first time in seven years. It's been an eventful interim, marked by the launch of side projects — most prominently the Smile, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's band with drummer Tom Skinner — and the amplification of controversy regarding the members' stance on Palestine and Greenwood's ties to Israel. At Movistar Arena in Madrid, the band kicked off the first of several four-night residencies in major European cities, digging into their catalog for a career-spanning setlist. I don't know what this gig told us about the future of Radiohead, but seeing these song titles written out is a reminder of how much I enjoyed their past.

With the show underway, setlist.fm is being updated in real time. Based on what they've played so far, it looks like the leaked setlist for tonight that made its way to Reddit is authentic.

They opened with "Let Down," of course, in the wake of its decades-late viral breakout. The set feels ever so slightly weighted toward 2003's Hail To The Thief — including the first performance of "Sit Down Stand Up" since 2004 — which makes sense since Yorke spent months immersed in that material for this year's Hamlet Hail To The Thief, sparking the release of a Hail To The Thief live album.

Below, check out footage from the gig, in which you'll notice the very cool circular stage.

?Pay attention! ?



(Recorded by RHclub member Paul Payne pic.twitter.com/W5qobdZrRb — Radiohead Club (@RadioheadClub) November 4, 2025

Thom Yorke borboteando en la marmita del carisma



Radiohead - Madrid pic.twitter.com/NSHyDMfJkD — Pablo Gil (@pablogil72) November 4, 2025

Desbordante el espectáculo de Radiohead en el primero de sus cuatro conciertos en Madrid. Para disfrutarlo al menos una vez en la vida. pic.twitter.com/z84CmYdu63 — Julio de la Fuente (@juliodirecto) November 4, 2025

THE RADIOHEAD SETLIST LEAKED i am so fucked for that whole encore I’m gonna cry sm pic.twitter.com/AdWDH6qZtO — Charlotte (@jakequacker) November 4, 2025

SETLIST:

"Let Down"

"2+2=5"

"Sit Down Stand Up"

"Bloom"

"Lucky"

"Ful Stop"

"The Gloaming"

"Myxomatosis"

"No Surprises"

"Videotape"

"Weird Fishes/Arpeggi"

"Everything In Its Right Place"

"15 Step"

"The National Anthem"

"Daydreaming"

"A Wolf At The Door"

"Bodysnatchers"

"Idioteque"

ENCORE:

"Fake Plastic Trees"

"Subterranean Homesick Alien"

"Paranoid Android"

"How To Disappear Completely"

"You And Whose Army"

"There There"

"Karma Police"