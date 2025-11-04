Skip to Content
CKY Lose Another UK Tourmate Over Frontman’s Behavior

By Danielle Chelosky

6:24 PM EST on November 4, 2025

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

It seems like a bad idea to tour with CKY. Last year, the band was kicked off their co-headlining tour with Alien Ant Farm after frontman Chad I Ginsburg allegedly punched AAF leader Dryden Mitchell in the face. Now, BLACKGOLD are pulling out of their tour with CKY due to “disrespect.”

On Instagram today, the British nu-metal band posted a video of the masked members discussing the issue. "We cannot do another gig next to the frontman of CKY," BLACKGOLD said. "We cannot support that type of narcissism. Our whole touring crew just doesn't want to be around it."

In the caption, they added, "PEOPLE OF BRISTOL. It hurts to say that we won’t be playing Bristol tonight. Our whole touring crew cannot perform alongside the frontman of CKY. The level of disrespect we’ve been shown by this individual, leaves us no choice but to exit. Don't be a narcissist, don't be a dick.. We’ll be back soon with a headline."

In the comments, Alien Ant Farm posted an eggplant emoji and Sanguine bassist Ross Andrew commented, “We supported them on tour years ago. Never again.”

