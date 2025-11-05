Skip to Content
runo plum – “Alley Cat”

By Danielle Chelosky

8:08 PM EST on November 4, 2025

Noa Francis

In 10 days, runo plum releases her debut album patching. So far we’ve heard “Lemon Garland,” “Sickness,” “Halfway Up The Lawn,” and “Pond,” which have all operated as extremely pretty previews. Now, the singer-songwriter is offering the dreamy number “Alley Cat.”

About the song, plum says:

Social anxiety, a neurodivergent struggle of mine! Socializing can feel like standing on the edge of a cliff. I don’t drink anymore but alcohol used to help numb that anxiety (i.e. the lyrics “browned out”). The long outro makes me feel like it’s 4am, I’m in my room laying on my back on the floor in a starfish position, and I’m astral projecting or something.

Despite the panicky lyrics, the sound is exquisitely calming. Love when that happens! Listen below.

patching is out 11/14 via Winspear.

