Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

The 1975 Remove “Human Too” From Being Funny In A Foreign Language

By Danielle Chelosky

8:43 PM EST on November 4, 2025

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

27Comments

It’s been a little over three years since the 1975 released their latest record Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and now they’ve decided to make a change. The album is now one song shorter on streaming services because the band removed “Human Too.”

On Reddit, Matty Healy replied to a fan about the missing track. He wrote:

Hey! Human Too was removed from the album so the album is more how I want it to be. Previous physical release obviously remain the same. I doubt the same will happen with any other records as I am pretty happy with them outside of ‘What should I say’ from Notes On A Conditional Form. So that may also be removed who knows. Sending love, Matty xxx

When a fan asked for “What Should I Say” to be left on NOACF, he responded, “Ok no worries x.” This definitely sucks for fans who liked “Human Too” (I always skipped it, to be honest), but Healy famously doesn’t care about what other people think and likes to provoke. Artists have been taking advantage of the ability to alter albums on streaming apps; a few months ago Lucy Dacus updated the cover artwork for her latest LP.

Comment
byu/Caffeine-Guzzler from discussion
inthe1975

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Elon Musk’s First SpaceX Super Bowl Ad Was Soundtracked By LCD Soundsystem

February 9, 2026
News

Cameron Winter Previews “Warning,” Talks Geese And The “Indie Complex” In Impromptu Airport Interview

February 9, 2026
News

Rock The Country Addresses Canceled South Carolina Fest

February 9, 2026
News

Ella Langley Scores First #1 Hit With “Choosin’ Texas”

February 9, 2026
News

Alexis Krauss Explains Why Sleigh Bells Can’t Easily Walk Away From Wasserman, Spotify, & Ticketmaster

February 9, 2026
News

Jonny Greenwood & Paul Thomas Anderson Ask For Phantom Thread Music To Be Removed From Melania

February 9, 2026