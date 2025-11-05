The 1975 Remove “Human Too” From Being Funny In A Foreign Language

It’s been a little over three years since the 1975 released their latest record Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and now they’ve decided to make a change. The album is now one song shorter on streaming services because the band removed “Human Too.”

On Reddit, Matty Healy replied to a fan about the missing track. He wrote:

Hey! Human Too was removed from the album so the album is more how I want it to be. Previous physical release obviously remain the same. I doubt the same will happen with any other records as I am pretty happy with them outside of ‘What should I say’ from Notes On A Conditional Form. So that may also be removed who knows. Sending love, Matty xxx

When a fan asked for “What Should I Say” to be left on NOACF, he responded, “Ok no worries x.” This definitely sucks for fans who liked “Human Too” (I always skipped it, to be honest), but Healy famously doesn’t care about what other people think and likes to provoke. Artists have been taking advantage of the ability to alter albums on streaming apps; a few months ago Lucy Dacus updated the cover artwork for her latest LP.

