cruush – “Rupert Giles”

Shout out Rupert Giles. That guy really did his best to look out for Buffy and her friends, and he rarely got any credit for it. Instead, he kept getting beat up by vampires and demons and whatnot, and the people he loved kept getting killed. Maybe he died in the end? I can't remember. I hope not. But now, he's at least getting some shine, since he's the namesake for a new song from the young Manchester fuzz-pop band cruush.

cruush came out of the pandemic era, and they've built up a nice UK buzz by tapping into '90s shoegaze and dream-pop. They've got a handful of singles and two EPs, 2023's Wishful Thinker and 2024's Nice Things Now, All The Time. Today, they share "Rupert Giles," the first song from an upcoming double-A-side single. It's a chiming, bittersweet tune about being an "emotional disaster." In a press release, the band has this to say:

On a writing retreat to Wales, we took a sunrise hike up Penygader. We listened to nothing but Neil Young, Brownhorse, and the Van Halen song "Panama." We were sitting by this lake at 6AM, with the sun rising, listening to it, and all felt well. We knew we had a great song written, we were all sleep deprived and sweaty, the stars were aligning.

Check out the Zack Arlo-directed video below.

"Rupert Giles" is out now on Heist Or Hit.