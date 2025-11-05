Watch Hayley Williams Join Rico Nasty In LA

Paramore leader Hayley Williams makes her own music, and sometimes she even plays her own shows. Much more often, though, she loves jumping up onstage at other people's shows. In the past few months, Williams has released her solo album Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party, and she's made surprise cameos during during gigs from Finneas, Deftones, Remi Wolf, Turnstile, the Linda Lindas, David Byrne, and H2O. Am I forgetting anyone? I probably am. Anyway, we can now add Rico Nasty to that list.

Maryland rap hybrid Rico Nasty has always had some Paramore in her DNA, and she previously joined that band to sing "Misery Business" at a 2023 show. Rico released her own album Lethal earlier this year. As Rolling Stone points out, Rico played LA's Fonda Theater on Tuesday night, and the always-exuberant Hayley Williams ran out to join her on the 2018 anthem "Smack A Bitch." Watch a couple of fan videos below.

We already know what bitch Hayley Williams would smack.