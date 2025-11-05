Rare DM – “325”

Brooklyn-based artist Erin Hoagg makes thumping, retro-futuristic music under the name Rare DM, and she became cult-famous with her 2020 track "send nudes." We've posted her recent singles "Skater Hits Me Harder" and "The Ring," and now she's back with "325," an extremely cool ode to an old stick-shift BMW.

On "325," Rare DM goes into the electroclash talk-sing zone over synthetic drone-pulses that remind me of John Carpenter scores and the Knight Rider theme. I am an easy mark for this kind of thing, and she does it with serous swagger. Also, the car in the Keith Ferreira-directed video looks cool as fuck. Here's what Rare DM says about the single:

Living in NYC without a car, I don’t get to drive much. This past February, I toured Europe by whip for the first time, surrounding my appearance at Grauzone Festival at Den Haag and my tour with Xeno & Oaklander. When I tour Europe, I am usually by my lonesome on trains, planes, and buses. When I went to rent the car, I had the option of renting a manual (and oh do I love to drive stick) and it was 150 cheaper. Great! I asked my friend who was coming with me as a TM if she could drive a manual (it was going to be 30+ hours of driving!), and she said yes. A no brainer. We got a Skoda… well, it turns out she was more than a lil rusty, and I ended up being behind the wheel the whole time. We had a ball, but jeez that was more driving than I bargained for! I really know how to navigate the Autobahn now though... This song is inspired by that tour through Europe, but reimagined as a sexy little getaway with a sweetheart. The stars aligned and I got my dream car for the video -- a pristine E30 BMW 325. Serendipitously, my "325" director and past collaborator on “send nudes” Keith Ferreira owns the exact model E30 that my dad taught me to drive manual on (my co-star in the vid), and to top it off -- it’s my favorite red, the same color as my trusty gear case. I did the edit myself (478 cuts and 85 hours later) and had the pleasure of handing it off to legendary colorist Jaime O’Bradovich of Company 3. The end result is everything I dreamed it could be, serving the song with the colorful, surreal, and inspired visual.

Check out that video and Rare DM's tour dates below.

