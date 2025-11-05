Skip to Content
Death Grips Recording New Album

3:13 PM EST on November 5, 2025

Death Grips is online and in the studio. Today, the group's Zach Hill and Stefan "MC Ride" Burnett shared a carousel of in-studio photos on Instagram with the caption: "The writing and recording of our next album is underway. We’re looking forward to the new Death Grips record." So there you have it.

Death Grips haven't released a studio album since 2018's Year Of The Snitch, leading a lot of fans to suspect in the meantime that they might've broken up. Earlier this year, though, Hill and Burnett posted a statement saying that the two of them "remain active as Death Grips." It's worth noting that founding keyboardist Andy Morin, who'd previously shared some cryptic messages about the future of Death Grips, didn't sign that statement or today's statement, but there doesn't seem to be any official word yet on whether or not he's still in the band. See today's update below.

