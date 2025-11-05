Cindy Lee Makes Live Return With New Songs

We weren't sure if Cindy Lee would keep going. Pat Flegel's musical project and drag persona had an off-the-grid underground smash with last year's double album Diamond Jubilee, then abruptly cut short the tour supporting the album. When the Cindy Lee catalog went Bandcamp-exclusive this year, with W.25TH launching pre-orders for vinyl reissues, it did not necessarily confirm the project was still a going concern. Then Flegel announced a brief run of fall shows, which began Tuesday night at Chicago's Thalia Hall.

Good news: The setlist featured new songs. At least two of the tunes are listed on setlist.fm as "unknown." It suggests there will be more new Cindy Lee releases at some point, and it bodes well for those attending the rest of the gigs. A friend who traveled to Chicago for last night's show called it "captivating," "unbelievable," and "one of the better shows I've been to in years."

Check out footage, audio of the full show, and the setlist below.

SETLIST:

"Cat O’ Nine Tails III"

"Lucifer Stand"

(Unknown)

(Unknown)

"Dreams Of You"

"Lamb Of God"

"Wild One"

"Durham City Limit"

"Always Lovers"

"Dracula"

"Deepest Blue"

"If You Hear Me Crying"

"Darling Of The Diskoteque"

"I Don't Want To Fall In Love Again"

ENCORE:

"Just For Loving You I Pay The Price"

"Burning Candle"

Cindy Lee plays Chicago again tonight, this time at the Empty Bottle.