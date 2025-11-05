Skip to Content
Storefront Church – “Lucretia My Reflection” (Sisters Of Mercy Cover)

4:02 PM EST on November 5, 2025

LA's own Lukas Frank, aka Storefront Church, is playing a one-off London gig next Monday, Nov. 10 at St. Pancras Church in Kings X. To help get the word out, Frank has released his first new recording since last year's Ink & Oil, a cover of goth pioneers the Sisters Of Mercy's "Lucretia, My Reflection." Per Frank, "When picking a song to cover it helps if you choose an absolute masterpiece. That way you can’t possibly fuck it up." Avowed Storefront Church fans like Florence Welch won't want to skip this, so listen below along with the original.

Speaking of Ink & Oil, which I'm now remembering was spectacular: A European re-release on vinyl with new artwork is out 11/14.

