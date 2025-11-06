Skip to Content
Morrissey Cancels This Month’s South American Tour

7:14 PM EST on November 5, 2025

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

More Morrissey cancellations abound. The former Smiths frontman cancelled two Mexico shows last-minute last week due to “extreme exhaustion,” and now the rest of his shows for the month are no longer happening.

The singer was slated to play Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena on Nov. 8, São Paulo’s Espaço Unimed on Nov. 12, Santiago’s Movistar Arena on Nov. 16, Lima’s Arena 1 on Nov. 20, and Bogota’s Movistar Arena on Nov. 22, but all of the ticketing websites either say the event is canceled or the ticketing page no longer exists.

A statement from the venue for the Lima show cites Morrissey’s “extreme exhaustion” for the cancellation. He has concerts planned for next month and 2026, but those don’t seem to be canceled (yet).

Meanwhile, his ex-bandmate Mike Joyce’s memoir The Drums is out tomorrow (Nov. 6). In a new interview with The Guardian, he said that he hasn’t spoken to Moz in 30 years.

