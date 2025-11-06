We last heard from Kiwi Jr. in 2022 with their third studio album Chopper. The Canadian indie rockers are returning today with the hooky tune “Hard Drive, Ontario.”

“The idea for the lyric came when I saw a wifi password on the side of a barn off a dirt road somewhere,” singer/guitarist Jeremy Gaudet says. “It’s about how you can’t quit and restart somewhere else anymore, and how locked in we all are by the internet, even way out in the country. It tells the story of some young people trying to live a fantasy old country life, sort of city slickers cosplaying as hillbillies, but then it turns into a horror movie at the end when they run out of gas and meet some bad people out on the road.”

The colorful synths and sardonic, tech-inspired lyrics remind me of Grandaddy, which is always a great thing. Check out the track below.