De La Soul – “The Package”

Two years ago, De La Soul member Dave, aka Trugoy The Dove, passed away at the age of 54. At the time of Trugoy's death, the great Long Island rap trio were finally about to bring their catalog to streaming, something that hadn't previously happened because of sample clearances and label issues. All those classic De La Soul albums are all out there now, and another album will soon be among them.

Earlier this year, Mass Appeal announced Legend Has It…, a series of albums from classic rap acts, some of them posthumous. Through that series, we've already gotten new records from Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Mobb Deep, and Big L. Later this month, that series will also include De La Soul's Cabin In The Sky, which will presumably stand as the group's final LP.

Clash reports that Cabin In The Sky will include appearances from Nas, Killer Mike, Black Thought, and Little Dragon's Yukimi Nagano, as well as production from people like DJ Premier and Pete Rock. Lead single "The Package" has a comforting, horn-laced Pete Rock beat, and it finds the members of De La Soul bringing their casual, conversational grown-man flows. It doesn't sound like classic De La Soul, but it does sound like the kind of record that De La Soul might make if Trugoy were still with us. Listen below.

Cabin In The Sky is out 11/21 on Mass Appeal.