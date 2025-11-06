Girlpool Reunite For Avery Tucker’s Album Release Show

Shortly after the release of their 2022 album Forgiveness, the great LA indie duo Girlpool announced that they were breaking up. They headed out on one final tour, and they played their final show at their hometown's El Rey in October 2022. As far as I know, Girlpool members Avery Tucker and Harmony haven't performed together since then. Instead, they've been making vastly different solo records. Harmony's full-length debut Gossip came out last year, and she's had a handful of singles since then. Tucker's solo album Paw came out last month, and he'll play a record-release show at LA's Zebulon tonight. At that show, the world will get to see Girlpool back together again.Yesterday, the Girlpool Instagram account came back to life with this message: "playing a few songs at @av33333ry record release show tomorrow night @zebulonla presented by @prettybutwicked." Along with that announcement, Girlpool posted a video of Avery Tucker and Harmony sitting side-by-side and playing their 2015 song "Before The World Was Big." I have to tell you: I feel some feelings.