Babyshambles Release First New Song And Play First Show In Over A Decade

Now that the Libertines have completed their comeback, Pete Doherty has moved on to reviving Babyshambles, his post-Libertines band. The reunited group is heading out on their first tour in 11 years, which will take them throughout their native UK in November and December, and they kicked things off with a gig Wednesday night at White Rock Studio in Hastings.

Ahead of the show, Babyshambles released their first new song in 12 years, which got its live debut in Hastings. The track is called "Dandy Hooligans." As described by Doherty, "It’s a well-turned-out, elegantly crafted, reggae-ska-pop song… with a sweet melody to bowl along to with your sharpened walking cane." He adds, "Word from the 'shambles camp is that it’s a homage to a legendary National Front basher." He's referring to Bob Morris, who appears in the song's Roger Sargent-directed video. Find that below along with footage from the comeback show and Babyshambles' tour dates, which are formatted North American style — sorry, Britons!

SETLIST:

"Pipedown"

"The Man Who Came To Stay"

"Delivery"

"Killamangiro"

"Baddie's Boogie"

"My Darling Clementine"

"À rebours"

"Dead Boys"

"La Belle et la Bête"

"Back From The Dead"

"Carry On Up the Morning"

"Sedative"

"Merry Go Round"

"UnBiloTitled"

"Unstookie Titled"

"Albion"

"Dandy Hooligan"

"I Wish"

ENCORE:

"Crumb Begging Baghead"

"The Blinding"

"Side Of The Road"

"Fuck Forever"

TOUR DATES:

11/13 - Coventry, UK @ HMV Empire

11/14 - Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR

11/16 - London, UK @ O2 Academy – Brixton

11/24 - Oxford O2 Academy

11/25 - Stoke Keele SU

11/26 - Birmingham O2 Academy

11/27 - Cardiff Tramshed

11/29 - Liverpool Mountford Hall

11/30 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12/01 - Middlesbrough Empire

12/02 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

12/04 - Glasgow O2 Academy SOLD OUT

12/05 - Glasgow O2 Academy

12/07 - Leeds O2 Academy

12/08 - Nottingham Rock City

12/09 - Bristol O2 Academy

12/15 - London KOKO