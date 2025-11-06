Skip to Content
Gorillaz – “The God Of Lying” (Feat. IDLES)

1:40 PM EST on November 6, 2025

Gorillaz are still more than four months away from the release of new album The Mountain, but the slow drip of advance singles continues today. Following the Sparks collab "The Happy Dictator" and "The Manifesto" with Trueno and a posthumous Proof, they've now shared "The God Of Lying," which teams them with IDLES.

The song is a spooky, woozy reggae number that gives Joe Talbot the chance to really lean into his accent. It was recored in London, Devon and Mumbai, with Ajay Prasanna on bansuri and percussion by Viraj Acharya. "The God Of Lying" comes with a quote from Gorillaz member 2D: "Can I tell you a secret? Doubt is very tiring but questioning things is really good for you."

Listen below.

The Mountain is out 3/20 via KONG.

