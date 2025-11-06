Squeeze Drummer Gilson Lavis Dead At 74

Gilson Lavis, the longtime drummer for Squeeze and Jools Holland's Rhythm And Blues Orchestra, has died. Holland reported the news in a post to his social media accounts today. Lavis passed away at home Wednesday in Lincolnshire. No cause of death has been provided. He was 74.

Here's Holland's statement:

I'm very sad to report that Gilson Lavis my dear friend and long-standing drummer passed away at his home in Lincolnshire last night. On behalf of my Orchestra, Squeeze, the many musicians who have worked with and befriended Gilson over the years and all the people he has supported through the AA fellowship, I send our love and sympathy to Nikki and Gilson, his dear wife and son.

David Leslie Gilson Lavis was born in Bedfordshire in 1951. Before joining Squeeze in 1975, he'd drummed on tour for artists including Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Dolly Parton. He continued with the new wave stars through 1992, which means that's him you hear on all their biggest hits like "Tempted" and "Black Coffee In Bed." In 1987 Holland, Squeeze's keyboard player, recruited Lavis to be part of his Rhythm And Blues Orchestra, which played live shows and appeared on Holland's British talk show Later… With Jools Holland. Lavis remained in the band until his retirement from drumming late last year. In addition to drumming, he was well-known as a portrait artist, painting musicians including Jimi Hendrix, Lily Allen, Bob Dylan, Louis Armstrong, Smokey Robinson, and more.