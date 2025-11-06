redveil Announces New Album sanfoka: Hear “lone star” (Feat. Carolyn Malachi)

The Maryland rapper and producer redveil is just 21 years old, but he's already released three albums, and it's about to be four. A few years ago, redveil moved to California and started recording in proper studios, working with session musicians and playing around with keyboards and Rhodes pianos. The result is sankofa, the new album that arrives next month. We've already posted two songs, the Smino collab "brown sugar" and the bleary, psychedelic "mini me." Both of those will be on sankofa, and so will "lone star," the new song that redveil released today.

Like the other recent redveil singles, "lone star" leans hard into woozy, tripping-over-itself melody. The lush production includes vocals from singer Carolyn Malachi, and it's almost surprising when redveil starts doing something that could be clearly defined as rapping. This sounds a lot like Thundercat. You can see the sunny Tyler Shuler-directed video below.

sankofa is out 12/4.